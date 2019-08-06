Shooting reported at Baton Rouge Walmart

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies are responding to reports of a shooting at the Walmart on Burbank Drive.
Authorities said the scene is not an active shooter situation, but the scene is active. Detectives have the situation under control.
EMS said there were no patients transported from the Walmart. A person did drive to Baton Rouge General with a gunshot wound, and officials are trying to determine whether that person came from the Walmart incident.
Katie Johnston with BR General Communications confirms they are treating a person in fair condition.
