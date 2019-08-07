Decision 2019: Polls close in Mississippi primary election

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 6, 2019 at 7:00 PM CDT - Updated August 6 at 7:48 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - The polls are closed in Mississippi’s primary election and the results will soon be in for governor, statewide and local races.

The Republican race for governor is being watched the closest and gaining national attention.

Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves, former Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller and DeSoto County State Rep. Robert Foster are duking it out for the GOP ticket.

Attorney General Jim Hood is the front-runner on the Democratic side in a field of eight candidates.

If no Republican candidate gets 50 percent of the vote, the top two will be forced into a runoff Aug. 27.

The general election will take place Nov. 5.

