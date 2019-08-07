DeSoto County adds more classrooms ahead of new school year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of students in DeSoto County headed back to the classrooms Wednesday morning.
Many parents were greeted with some extra traffic because of new growth in the county, and DeSoto County Schools Superintendent Corey Uselton is asking for some patience.
"We always want to tell our parents and students just to be patient those first couple of days because while everyone is getting in a routine, the traffic will be a little heavier and it'll take a little longer in the car rider lines,” he said.
Superintendent Uselton said he is expecting a pretty busy year with enrollment.
"Based on our enrollment numbers at the end of the year and our registration numbers, we’re thinking about 34,000 students,” he said.
To accommodate the growth, 12 new classrooms were added to four schools in the county.
"We’ve added four classrooms at Hernando Elementary School, four at Lewisburg Elementary School and two at Lewisburg Primary and two at Oak Grove Elementary in Hernando,” Uselton explained.
Lewisburg Elementary School Principal Sherry Anderson said the additional classrooms will be used for their fourth-graders.
“We were able to add teacher units which gets our student to teacher ratio down which is huge,” she said. “And it’s expanding the room so we’re not all on top of each other -- we can expand, give the kids the space they need to wander around and grow, and work on the academics that they need to work on.”
