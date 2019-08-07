DeSoto County students head back to school

DESOTO COUNTY. Miss. (WMC) - Students in DeSoto County are back to school Wednesday.
This year, more than 34,000 students are expected to hit the classroom. DeSoto County Schools is an A District, the highest rating by Mississippi Department of Education. They have the highest number of National Board-certified teachers in Mississippi.
With all those students heading to school, that means more than 19,000 kids are commuting daily in school buses or in cars.
When sharing the road with buses, there are a few things to know.
When a bus has flashing lights and a stop sign arm, it's illegal to pass. Under Nathan's Law, fines for stop-arm running range from $350 to $750 for a first offense, and up to $1,500 for a subsequent offense, which will also result in a driver's license suspension of 90 days.
The only way you can pass a school bus is if there is a median between the oncoming traffic.
Most schools begin near 8 a.m.
