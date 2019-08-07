Elderly woman injured in purse snatching at East Memphis Kroger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An elderly woman is speaking out after she was dragged to the ground and had her purse stolen at a Kroger in East Memphis.
It happened at the Kroger on Mendenhall near Poplar around 5 p.m. Monday.
“I was driving to get a parking spot and I saw this lady like fly on the ground and this guy just run. I rolled down my window and started screaming," said Lauren Sigley, witness.
The 81-year-old victim, who did not want to be identified, said she had parked up toward the front of the store.
She said she had her purse in the crook of her arm, putting her one grocery bag in her car.
“I felt this yank. Of course, it pulled me out into the parking lot and I rolled over and I’ve got bruises and scrapes," she said.
She also has four staples at the back of her head.
The woman said it happened so fast she never saw the suspects.
“Never saw them. it was so fast. People were around me putting groceries away," she said.
However, Sigley was able to get a license plate number off the Blue Scion she says the man who grabbed the bag jumped in.
Police spotted the suspect car just before 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Inside the car was 25-year-old Amberly Rankin and her young son, as well as 18-year-old Colby Neagle and 18-year-old Michael Patton.
According to a police report, all three suspects live together in Midtown.
Fortunately, the victim had her wallet and keys in her hand. But her cell phone and a treasured crystal rosary were in the purse that was taken.
“It makes me mad but at the same time it makes me really sad that people would do that," said Sigley.
The victim is shaken but is expected to recover.
In a statement, Kroger said, “We are all saddened by the recent incident at one of our Memphis area stores. We are working with our local law enforcement to assist as much as possible with this active investigation.”
Police say there is surveillance video of the crime.
