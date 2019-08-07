Fatal crash shuts down Highway 18

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Mississippi County.
According to the ArDOT Construction and Travel Information System, the crash has shut down all lanes of Highway 18, three miles west of State Highway 181 between Dell and Manila.
The crash happened around 3 a.m.
ACTIS confirms the crash is fatal, but did not provide further details.
Region 8 News contacted ASP for further confirmation and details, but were told no information could be released at this time.
We will continue to track this story and provide updates as they become available.
