Former Memphis football player files lawsuit against school over dismissed rape case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former University of Memphis football player Ernest Suttles is suing his former school after a rape case against him was dismissed.
Suttles was a senior defensive lineman for the Tigers in October 2017 when he was charged with rape.
Suttles was dismissed from the team after the coaching staff called his arrest “embarrassing to our football team.”
The lawsuit claims the university trains its staff to "adopt a trauma-informed approach which discourages the thorough questioning of complainants in the sexual misconduct process to avoid further trauma."
The suit claims the school never raised concerns about the credibility of the accuser and vital witnesses were ignored
Suttles’ attorneys said he was suspended from campus without sufficient evidence, just one year before completing his master’s degree. They said the dismissal cost him his scholarship, reputation, job prospects and a potential NFL career.
