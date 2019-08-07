Grand slam for Memphis: Leftwich Tennis Center announces $19M expansion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -"Tennis Memphis" along with the University of Memphis and the city have teamed up to renovate the Leftwich Tennis Center in Audubon Park. Plans for the expansion were announced Monday.
According to the mayor’s office, the majority of the funding has been privately raised with $3 million coming from the City of Memphis and an additional $5 million from the university.
Some of the renovations include increasing the amount of courts from 12 to 32, including 20 outdoor and 12 indoor courts.
“I can’t say enough about how excited I am for this project to begin,” Mayor Jim Strickland said. “And, I’m not the only one. The philanthropic support shown for this has been exceptional. Not only will this be a tremendous asset for the University, but it will be a true gem for our community and all tennis lovers.”
After renovations are completed the center will become the new home for the Memphis Tigers men’s and women’s tennis teams and will be open to the public for leisure and competitive play.
“Being a lifelong Memphian and Tiger, I am so excited about this partnership between a University that is in my blood and a city that is dear to my heart,” said University of Memphis interim athletic director Allie Prescott. “The new Leftwhich Tennis Center will be phenomenal, and our men’s and women’s tennis teams will be able to play and train in what will be one of the nation’s best."
The men’s and women’s teams will practice at MUS, Rhodes College and other locations throughout the city while Leftwich is under construction.
The construction is set to be completed January 2021.
