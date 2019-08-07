Grizzlies preseason schedule includes pair of international opponents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Basketball season is coming soon. Wednesday, the Memphis Grizzlies released their 2019-20 preseason schedule, which features three games at FedExForum.
The Grizzlies will open their exhibition slate with an international matchup against Maccabi Haifa at the Forum on October 6. Two nights later, they'll get another matchup with some international flair as they host the New Zealand Breakers.
After that, they’ll face off with three NBA opponents. They host Charlotte before hitting the road against Oklahoma City and San Antonio. Those three games will all air on Fox Sports Southeast.
- Sunday, October 6 vs Maccabi Haifa at FedExForum 2 p.m.
- Tuesday, October 8 vs New Zealand Breakers at FedExForum 7 p.m.
- Monday, October 14 vs Charlotte Hornets at FedExForum 7 p.m.
- Wednesday, October 16 @ Oklahoma City Thunder 7 p.m.
- Friday, October 18 @ San Antonio Spurs 7:30 p.m.
