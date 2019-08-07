Humidity and rain chances continue to increase

The morning commute will be dry, but it will be humid with temperatures in the the 70s. This afternoon will be hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s and a heat index up to 104. A few showers and storms will be possible this afternoon and evening. Some storms could include heavy rain and frequent lightning. Lows tonight will be in the upper 70s.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. 30%. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. High: 93.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. 20%. Winds: SE 5 mph. Low: 77.
REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will also feature a chance for some afternoon rain, but it won’t be a wash-out. It will also be very humid tomorrow, so the heat index could exceed 105. Rain chances will be higher on Friday and rain could arrive as early as 9 am and a stray storm will be possible throughout the day. The rain will drop temperatures to the upper 80s on Friday, but it will remain muggy.
WEEKEND: Scattered storms will be possible on Saturday and Sunday, but the weekend will not be a wash-out. There will be a slightly higher chance for rain on Saturday, so Sunday might be the better day for outdoor plans. Highs will be around 90 degrees with lows in the 70s this weekend.
NEXT WEEK: It will remain hot next week with highs in the lower to mid 90s and a heat index over 105. We likely won’t see much rain next week, but a pop-up afternoon shower is not completely out of the question.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
