ICE raids sweep through multiple locations in Mississippi
(Source: AP)
By Josh Carter | August 7, 2019 at 10:11 AM CDT - Updated August 7 at 11:53 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - ICE raids took place in multiple locations throughout Mississippi Wednesday morning.

One of these locations was a Peco chicken plant on Fulton Road in Canton.

It is not known if any individuals were taken into custody during this raid.

“I can’t divulge locations, but I can tell you that we’re doing several simultaneous sites throughout Mississippi,” said Spokesperson Lindsay Williams with Homeland Security.

A press conference will be held at 2 p.m. at the Homeland Security Investigations office in Pearl regarding the ICE raids this morning.

