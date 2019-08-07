Periods of storms the next few days

Mostly cloudy with scattered storms ending this evening. The main threats are intense lightning, gusty wind and heavy rain. It will remain muggy with temperatures in the 70s to low 80s in rain-cooled areas.
OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy with a stray shower or storm possible. Winds: NE 5 mph. Low: 77.
THURSDAY Partly to mostly cloudy, hot and humid with scattered showers or storms. A few could be strong. Heat advisory in effect through early evening. Highs around 90 with a heat index around 105. Lows will be in the mid to upper 70s.
FRIDAY: Isolated to scattered showers or storms as a front sits nearby. It will feel pretty typical with highs in the upper 80s and a heat index up to 100 or so.
WEEKEND: Scattered storms will be possible both days, but some areas will see more than others. It won’t be a washout. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s with lows in the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances look lower on Sunday but it will remain very steamy.
NEXT WEEK: More of the same to start the week (Monday and Tuesday), but a weak cold front may come through by mid-week which would end rain chances and bring temperatures and humidity down for Wednesday through Friday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
