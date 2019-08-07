Rain chances & humidity cranking Up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It will be another hot and humid afternoon with highs in the lower 90s and a heat index up to 104. A few showers and storms will be possible this afternoon and evening. Some storms could include heavy rain and frequent lightning. Lows tonight will be in the upper 70s.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. 30%. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. High: 93.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. 20%. Winds: SE 5 mph. Low: 77.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy. 30%. Winds: S 5-10 mph. High: 91.
REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will also feature a better chance of afternoon rain, but it won’t be a wash-out. It will remain steamy tomorrow, so the heat index could exceed 105. Rain chances will be higher on Friday and rain could arrive as early as 9 am and a stray storm will be possible throughout the day. The rain will drop temperatures to the upper 80s on Friday, but it will stay humid.
WEEKEND: Scattered storms will be possible on Saturday and Sunday, but the weekend is not expected to be a wash-out. Rain chances will be slightly higher on Saturday, and Sunday rain chances won’t be as high. Highs will be around 90 degrees with lows in the 70s this weekend.
NEXT WEEK: Prepare for another round of heat as we start the work week with highs in the lower to mid 90s and a heat index over 105. Rain chances next week will be low, with slight chances of a pop-up afternoon shower or storm possible in the afternoon.
