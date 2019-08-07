SCS opens first trauma center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday, Shelby County Schools opened a center that will help students at Geeter K-8 get specialized social and emotional learning.
The district’s first Trauma-Informed Center is aimed at helping students learn to cope with emotional situations.
SCS Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray says the "calming room" will serve a variety of students’ needs.
"It allows them throughout the day, an opportunity to calm down, re-adjust their behavior,” said Shante Avant, SCS Board chair.
“We would love to scale up, because it is about keeping students in school each and every day,” said Ray.
The hope is that this Calming Room at Geeter K-8 will be a model for other schools throughout Shelby County Schools.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.