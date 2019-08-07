Tracking Severe Thunderstorms in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Weather Service has cancelled a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for much of the Mid-South.
The following counties were affected:
- West central Fayette County in western Tennessee
- Eastern Shelby County in western Tennessee
- Southwestern Tipton County in western Tennessee
- Southeastern Poinsett County in eastern Arkansas
- Northeastern St. Francis County in eastern Arkansas
- Southwestern Mississippi County in eastern Arkansas
- Crittenden County in eastern Arkansas
- Northeastern DeSoto County in northwestern Mississippi
Citizens should still monitor the storm closely. It’s possible that another warning may be issued.
