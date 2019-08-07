Police: Woman steals $400 in clothing from Memphis Family Dollar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a woman who they say stole $400 worth of Hanes t-shirts, undergarments and other items from a Family Dollar on Tuesday.
The suspect allegedly left the store in the 2300 block of Airways Boulevard with the items in her purse without paying for them. She then fled the scene in a silver Volvo XC9.
The back window of the vehicle is broken and covered with plastic.
No arrest have been made at this time but Memphis Police have opened an investigation.
Any information regarding this case can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or you can submit a tip at www.crimestopmem.org.
