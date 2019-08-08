Ex-GM of Dave and Buster’s arrested for stealing $142K from safe, photo booth

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former general manager of Dave and Buster’s was arrested for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the store.
In May, an employee at the store reported money being stolen from the safe and photo booth. He said former general manager Christopher Bruno was caught on surveillance footage stealing $132,183 from the safe and $9,839 from the photo booth from March to May 2019.
The theft happened at the Dave and Buster's in the Wolfchase area.
Bruno, 40, was arrested and charged with theft of property. The store had a total loss of $142,022.50.
