Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby County gears up for ‘largest fundraiser of the year’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County is reaching sold-out numbers for their annual Paw Prints Gala, which they consider their largest fundraiser of the year.
According to Marketing Manager Kristen Walker, preparations for the Gala are in full swing. The humane society is expecting 400 guests this year compared to last year’s attendance of 350.
Guests will be able to enjoy live and silent auctions, an open bar, a seated dinner, live music from the Showboats and dancing. The gala will be at the FedEx Center on Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. and will be hosted by WMC News Anchor Kym Clark.
Walker says proceeds from the event will assist in the humane society’s mission of providing medical care, food, shelter and love to the animals of Memphis and Shelby County that have been injured, abused or neglected.
Tickets are limited and are expected to sell quickly. They can be purchased on the humane’s society website at www.memphishumane.org.
