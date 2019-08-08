Lawsuit involving ex-Tigers coach Pastner dropped

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A lawsuit from former Memphis basketball head coach Josh Pastner has been dropped.
Pastner filed the lawsuit in January 2018 against Ron Bell, a former associate of Pastner, and Bell's girlfriend Jennifer Pendley.
The lawsuit claimed Pendley and Bell made attempts to blackmail and extort Pastner and his family.
A month later, Bell and Pendley filed a sexual assault lawsuit against Pastner. Bell was arrested a month after that.
In June 2018, an investigation paid for by Pastner found that the sexual misconduct allegations were false.
Bell and Pendley have since been charged with providing false information to law enforcement, solicitation of a fraud scheme practice, and attempted tampering with a witness.
Pastner’s attorney decided to drop the suit because they said the outcome would be outweighed by the cost, as Bell and Pendley have virtually no assets. His attorney added that he was supremely confident that the verdict would go their way.
