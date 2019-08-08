Maciel’s on Highland closing to make way for axe throwing, rec room

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Maciel’s on Highland is closing Saturday in anticipation of a new concept coming to the Strip.
Highland Axe and Rec is opening in its place Sept. 4, offering axe-throwing, craft beer and video games.
This new recreation spot is brought to you by the same owners of Rec Room on Broad Avenue.
“We’re excited to bring one of our indoor/outdoor bar concepts farther east to offer the 18+ college crowd a recreation centric choice on the strip with Highland Axe & Rec”, said Taylor Berger, managing partner. “We hope this more central location will be a place where people from all over the city can easily enjoy our brand of group recreation, great food and drinks and good times.”
The Maciel’s location in Downtown will remain open.
