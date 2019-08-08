Man charged in Lorenzen Wright’s murder expected in court Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Billy Ray Turner, the man charged with killing former NBA player Lorenzen Wright, is expected in court Thursday for the first time since his co-defendant Sherra Wright pleaded guilty.
Turner is set to go on trial for the murder and also faces between 12 and 20 years in prison for pleading guilty to being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun--a charge separate from Lorenzen Wright’s murder.
Turner took a plea deal in June as his trial for the gun charges was set to begin.
Turner is still scheduled to go on trial for Wright's murder after Sherra Wright's plea and 30 year sentence last month.
Turner pleaded not guilty to Wright’s murder.
