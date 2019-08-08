Manhunt continues for Tennessee prison escapee wanted in connection with DOC worker’s death

HENNING, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is expected to release an update this afternoon on their search for an escaped inmate who is a person of interest in a prison administrator’s death.
TBI says Curtis Watson escaped the West Tennessee State Penitentiary sometime Wednesday, but it wasn’t until Debra Johnson’s body was found at her nearby home around 11:30 a.m. that authorities discovered Watson was missing.
Johnson, 64, was a 38-year employee of the Tennessee Department of Correction.
TBI is holding a news conference at 12:30 p.m. in Nashville that Gov. Bill Lee is expected to attend. We will stream the news conference live here.
According to the DOC, Watson was assigned to farm duty at the prison where he was serving a 15-year sentence. A spokesperson for the department says Watson escaped on a tractor, which was found about an hour after they launched their search.
TBI records show Watson has prior convictions for especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated child abuse and aggravated rape.
Watson is 5 feet 11 inches tall and about 180 pounds. His latest mugshots show a beard but investigators say he may have changed his appearance; however, he cannot hide his many tattoos.
Watson is considered extremely dangerous. TBI says they’ve received reports of sightings across Tennessee and parts of Mississippi, including in Marshall County, but so far none have been confirmed.
Call 911 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND if you see him.
