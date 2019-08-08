More heat, a chance for a few storms

A Dense Fog Advisory is in place until 7 a.m. for West Tennessee. This means that visibility could be less than 1 mile. Once the fog clears, temperatures will warm up quickly. Highs will be in the lower 90s and the heat index could exceed 105, especially in northwest Mississippi and eastern Arkansas. A Heat Advisory is in place until 8 pm tonight. There will be a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, which would help drop temperatures slightly.