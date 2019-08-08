More heat, a chance for a few storms

A Dense Fog Advisory is in place until 7 a.m. for West Tennessee. This means that visibility could be less than 1 mile. Once the fog clears, temperatures will warm up quickly. Highs will be in the lower 90s and the heat index could exceed 105, especially in northwest Mississippi and eastern Arkansas. A Heat Advisory is in place until 8 pm tonight. There will be a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, which would help drop temperatures slightly.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 40%. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. High: 90.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. 30%. Winds: SE 5 mph. Low: 76.
FRIDAY: There will also be a chance for rain on Friday with showers and storms moving in late morning and lasting through the afternoon. The rain will drop temperatures to the upper 80s on Friday, but it will remain muggy. We should start to dry out by Friday night and lows will drop to the mid 70s.
WEEKEND: A few pop-up showers will be possible over the weekend, but rain will be hit or miss. It will be hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s. Sunday will be the hottest day with a heat index up to 110.
NEXT WEEK: It will remain hot next week with highs in the lower to mid 90s and a heat index over 105. We likely won’t see much rain at the start of next week, but a stray afternoon shower is still possible.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB