More storm chances and intense heat in the forecast

Mostly cloudy but not as hot the rest of the evening. Temperatures in the 80s falling back into the 70s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out.
OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy with a stray shower possible. Winds: NE 5 mph. Low: 76.
FRIDAY: Isolated to scattered showers or storms. A few storms could be strong, especially early in the day. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Winds southwest at 5-10 mph.
WEEKEND: Isolated storms will be possible both days, but some areas will see more than others. It won’t be a washout. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s with lows in the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances look lower on Sunday but it will remain very steamy.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday look like two hottest days so far this summer with highs reaching the mid to upper 90s. The heat index may reach 110 or higher both days. A weak cold front will try to move through by Wednesday or Thursday, which would end rain chances and bring temperatures and humidity down for late next week.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
