SCS planning healthier food options for students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the new school year, Shelby County Schools is trying to step up students' veggie, fruit and water intake.
With many students eating two meals a day at school, there’s a certain level of responsibility to make sure students are full and healthy.
The empty shelves will eventually be full to feed thousands of high schoolers at Douglass High School. Tubs of condiments will last just the first day. The food in the boxes being delivered the week before the start of school won’t last much longer than that.
But what is in the boxes is aimed to help students live a healthier life.
“We’re going to do our best to promote more water and more fruits,” said Rhonda Humphrey with SCS Nutrition and Food Services.
Humphrey said there will be more water stations for students this year. Every student will have to pick a fruit or vegetable for every meal they get from the cafeteria, and those options are growing.
“[We now have] raspberries, blueberries and strawberries,” said Humphrey.
USDA guidelines require a fruit or vegetable for every meal, and for 50 percent of all grains served to be whole grains.
New to SCS cafeterias this year is soymilk, and a fan favorite.
“We’re also bringing in guacamole,” said Humphrey. “Over the summer I had the chance to experience guacamole.”
Humphrey said the popular dip will be available on taco bar days.
SCS is back to school on Monday.
