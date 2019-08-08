Tracking rain, storms, and heat to end the week

Rain and storms have rolled into the Mid-South this morning and we will continue to see this rain and storms push southeast into North Mississippi and Eastern Arkansas through the afternoon hours today. Once the rain pushes out of the region, the heat and humidity will rebound making it feel hot and sticky this afternoon. Highs will warm into the upper 80s to lower 90s with mostly to partly cloudy skies and southwest winds around 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values this afternoon could reach near 105, that is why a Heat Advisory is active for parts of the region through this evening. A few showers are possible this evening into the overnight, with mostly cloudy skies prevailing along with southeast winds around 5 mph and lows dipping into the upper to middle 70s.