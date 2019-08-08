Tracking rain, storms, and heat to end the week

Showers and storms are pushing across the Mid-South this morning and should linger through the afternoon hours.
Rain and storms have rolled into the Mid-South this morning and we will continue to see this rain and storms push southeast into North Mississippi and Eastern Arkansas through the afternoon hours today. Once the rain pushes out of the region, the heat and humidity will rebound making it feel hot and sticky this afternoon. Highs will warm into the upper 80s to lower 90s with mostly to partly cloudy skies and southwest winds around 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values this afternoon could reach near 105, that is why a Heat Advisory is active for parts of the region through this evening. A few showers are possible this evening into the overnight, with mostly cloudy skies prevailing along with southeast winds around 5 mph and lows dipping into the upper to middle 70s.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain: 40%. Winds: Southwest around 5 to 10 mph. High: 90.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Rain: 30%. Winds: Southeast around 5 mph. Low: 76.
FRIDAY: We are tracking the potential for more showers and storms moving into the Mid-South late morning tomorrow and lasting through the afternoon hours. The rain will drop temperatures into the upper 80s on Friday, but we will keep with the muggy factor. We should start to dry out by Friday night and lows will stay mild in the middle 70s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A few afternoon pop-up shower or storms are possible over the weekend, but rain will be very hit or miss. It will remain hot and humid this weekend, with afternoon highs in the lower 90s with heat index values approaching 110+. Overnight lows will stay in the middle to upper 70s this weekend.
NEXT WEEK: We will remain hot next week with afternoon highs in the lower to middle 90s and heat index values over 105. We likely won’t see much rain to start the week ahead, but a stray afternoon shower or storm is still possible due to the heat and humidity in place.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.