Two New Developments could be coming to Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two non-profits announced major plans tonight that could have a big impact on children in Frayser.
Girls, inc of Memphis and Porter- Leath want to expand their services in the community.
The two non-profits applied for a special permit with the Land Use Control board.
Girls, inc. of Memphis plans to expand its’ community farm in Frayser near Dellwood and Baskin streets.
Currently a farm crew of about 20 girls harvest thousands of pounds of organic fruits and vegetables such as watermelon, corn, kale, okra and blueberries.
The non-profit plans to start farming on an additional 6 acres. The organization also plans to build 3 buildings on site which which include a Girls, inc. center, administrative offices, and community meeting spaces for a variety of new programs.
“We're going to have a teaching kitchen, so our girls will be educating the community on how to take farm to table right here in the same space,” said the CEO of Girls, inc of Memphis Lisa Moore.
Just across the street from the Girls, inc community farm, the non-profit Porter- Leath wants to build a new childcare center to serve nearly 250 children ages 6 months to 5. Christopher Woodard lives across the street from the two proposed developments and says this is exactly what this community needs.
“For the kids, a lot of kids don't have a lot of things to do. They roam the streets,” says Woodard.
The two non-profits will go before the land use control board next month.
Girls, Inc. hopes to break ground on the Patricia C. Howard campus by early 2020 and complete by the end of 2020 or early 2021.
