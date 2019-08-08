Walmart in Southaven re-opens after shooting

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Walmart in Southaven is back open.
The store has been closed since July 30 when a man shot and killed two employees inside the store, and then shot a police officer outside.
The store has been closed indefinitely since then, finally opening again Thursday. During that time, they have been working to clean the mess that included a fire that was set at some point.during the incident.
Martez Abram, 39, is accused of killing 40-year-old Anthony Brown and 38-year-old Brandon Gale.
