Ark. man charged with supporting Al Qa’ida

LITTLEROCK, Ark. (WMC) - A Helena-West Helana man has been indicted after a federal jury charged him with supporting a terrorist organization on Friday.
Bilal Al-Rayanni, a 28-year-old Yemen national living in Arkansas was charged for supporting Al Qaeda and providing a false name on his passport, according to the Attorney General’s office.
The indictment alleges that Al-Rayanni also known as Bilal Kassim Alawdi provided material support and resources to Al Qua’ida in the Arabian Peninsula. Al-Rayanni worked as personnel for the organization for three months in 2014, but was living in Arkansas prior to traveling to Yemen.
“The government’s first responsibility is to protect our people and our national interests,” United States Attorney Hiland said. “Thanks to the diligent work of special agents with the FBI and Department of State, this indictment demonstrates our nation’s continuing commitment in the ongoing fight against foreign terrorist groups and those who promote and support those groups."
Al-Rayanni was orginally charged on July 11, 2019 for making false statements on a passport in May, but has been in federal custody since June 27, 2019. He be will arraigned Thursday before United States Magistrate Judge Jerome T. Kearney.
