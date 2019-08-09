Elvis Week 2019 is ready to rock and roll

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Preparations at Graceland are in full swing for this year’s Elvis Week as 2019 marks the 42nd anniversary of the King of Rock 'n' Roll’s passing.
The celebration begin Friday and wraps up Aug. 18.
Events include The Auction at Graceland, Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest Finals, live concerts, fan events and appearances from celebrities and musicians.
A panel will discuss Elvis’ recording sessions at American Sound where The King recorded songs such as “Suspicious Mind," “In the Ghetto” and “Don’t Cry Baby.”
Panelists include:
- House Band Members, Memphis Boys, Bobby Wood and Gene Chrisman
- Back-up Vocalists Mary and Ginger Holladay
- Sony Music’s Ernst Jorgensen
- Songwriter Mark James
- Singer Bj Thomas
- Singer Ronnie Milsap
For a complete lineup of Elvis Week acts, concerts and events, visit Graceland’s Elvis Week website.
