5 Great Things: New developments are coming to Frayser; healthier food options for Shelby County students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s back-to-school time but there’s always time for great things to happen in the Mid-South; here are 5 from this week.
Girls, Inc. of Memphis and Porter-Leath will expand their services ... by increasing the amount of land and crops in the Girls, Inc. community Farm and building a new Porter-Leath childcare center across the street from the farm.
The Federal Aviation Administration gave Memphis International Airport more than $11 million to help pay for construction projects like a new taxiway design, electric infrastructure upgrades, and new jet bridges.
Shelby County Schools is stepping up student health by making sure every meal served at SCS schools comes with a fruit or veggie and by adding more water stations, a soy milk option and guacamole on taco bar days.
Sports apparel company Nike is bringing a new distribution center to Marshall County in north Mississippi creating 250 logistics and supply chain and adding to the five locations already located in Memphis.
The new movie “Brian Banks” filmed right here in the Bluff City hit screens across America this week with a Memphis debut at Malco Paradiso.
