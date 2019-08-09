The intense heat returns

Mostly cloudy but not as hot the rest of the evening. Temperatures in the 80s falling back into the 70s. A stray downpour can’t be ruled out.
OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy with a stray shower possible. Winds: NE 5 mph. Low: 75.
WEEKEND: Isolated storms will be possible both days, but some areas will stay dry. Expect a partly cloudy sky with more clouds on Saturday than Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s with lows in the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances look lower on Sunday but it will more steamy.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday look extremely hot with highs reaching the mid to upper 90s. The heat index may reach 110 or higher both days. A weak cold front will try to move through by Wednesday, which would end rain chances and bring temperatures and humidity down for late next week.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5
MEMPHIS, Tenn.
