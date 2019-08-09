Maintenance crews prep Shelby County Schools for first day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools students have one more weekend of freedom. But while students have been away, maintenance crews have been busy at work.
Summer crews continued about $60 million in capital improvements while the schools were empty.
Some of the larger projects completed in time for the start of school are classroom additions. Those were mostly in elementary schools, with some getting as many as eight new classrooms.
But even in schools without major additions, schools like Douglas High School were cleaned from top to bottom and had preventative work on their HVAC systems ahead of a hot first week of school.
Crews said a comfortable and clean classroom help make a successful student.
"When our children see a clean environment, it enhances their learning abilities," Douglas High School Plant Manager Anthony Wilson said. "So that's why we do our best to make sure the school is completely clean from top to bottom."
Seventeen schools have all new HVAC systems for the start of school, which for SCS is Monday.
