Memphis mother shot and killed at Orange Mound convenience store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Memphis Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a woman in Orange Mound Thursday night.
Details on the homicide are limited, but we have learned the victim was a mother of five children.
The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Victoria Danner.
Orange Mound residents remember hearing more than a dozen shots fired Thursday night outside the A-1 Speedy Corner store.
Ron Burgess works across the street at a liquor store and has known the victim for quiet some time.
“She was well known everybody knew of her. Everybody liked her everybody treated her like family,” said Burgess. “I had just finished talking to her like 20 minutes before it happened.”
Friends believe she was not the target of the shooting.
“She was a real sweet young lady. She didn’t deserve nothing that she went through. Her family, what they are going through, they don’t deserve this,” said Jazmyn Jones.
Jazmyn Jones was one of many who rushed to the convenience store as news of the deadly shooting spread.
“Y’all just don’t have no remorse and shooting into a crowd. There is kids outside. A bully don’t have names,” said Jones.
A-1 Speedy Corner store was closed in 2017 by Shelby County District Attorney’s Office after it was deemed a public nuisance.
In order to reopen one week after being shut down, the store had to add surveillance cameras and hire a security guard.
The owner of the store was not available Friday when we stopped by the store.
No arrest has been made at this point.
If you know anything call Crime stoppers call 901-528-CASH.
