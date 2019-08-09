Memphis QB McBride to transfer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers backup quarterback Brady McBride has entered his name into NCAA's transfer portal.
McBride, a redshirt freshman, played in three games last season, throwing for 88 yards and rushing for 31.
McBride was expected to be the second quarterback on the depth chart this season behind starter Brady White.
Memphis still has four quarterbacks on the roster, with sophomore Markevion Quinn and junior Conner Adair now expected to battle for the backup spot.
There will be less than a month for the team to decide, with the Tigers opening their season against Ole Miss on August 31.
