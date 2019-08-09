Mid-South business headlines: Nike warehouse coming to Marshall County and local tech tracks cotton’s origins

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re taking a look at some of this week’s biggest business headlines impacting the Mid-South with Greg Akers, Editor-in-Chief of the Memphis Business Journal.
First up, Nike is expanding its number of facilities in the Mid-South. The company is planning to lease a warehouse in Marshall County, Mississippi. The warehouse will be near the intersection of I-269 and Goodman Road. Nike currently employs about 3,200 people at four Memphis facilities.
Next, a Memphis organization is using local tech to track cotton’s origins to where it ends up. Each bale weighs about 500 pounds and comes with a serial number. It lends itself to being part of a block chain-based tracking system
This week’s MBJ cover story involves a mission across the world. Emerging leaders are helping St. Jude plant its flag on the world stage. Dr. Charles Mullighan came to Memphis from Australia 15 years ago. Now he’s in a key spot to affect St. Jude’s future.
