Police identify woman found dead inside bag in Cordova

Police identify woman found dead inside bag in Cordova
(Source: Gray News)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 9, 2019 at 12:17 PM CDT - Updated August 9 at 12:21 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have identified a body that was found earlier this week inside a bag behind a store in Cordova.

Officers responded to Dick’s Sporting Goods on North Germantown Parkway Tuesday where the body of 22-year-old Amanda Smith was found inside a black bag.

The bag was placed near a creek behind the store.

Right now investigators haven’t determined a cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information relative to this incident you are urged to call 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.