Police identify woman found dead inside bag in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have identified a body that was found earlier this week inside a bag behind a store in Cordova.
Officers responded to Dick’s Sporting Goods on North Germantown Parkway Tuesday where the body of 22-year-old Amanda Smith was found inside a black bag.
The bag was placed near a creek behind the store.
Right now investigators haven’t determined a cause of death.
The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information relative to this incident you are urged to call 901-528-CASH.
