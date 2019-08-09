Police say 3-year-old shot in the head near St. Joe, Ark.

ST. JOE, Ark. (KAIT/KY3/KLRT) - A 3-year-old boy was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock after he was shot in the head near St. Joe, Ark.
According to a report from KY3, the Searcy County Sheriff says a man shot the boy while he and his babysitter were walking on Woolum Road near St. Joe Wednesday night. The man is now in jail. We’re waiting to find out why he fired his gun.
Content partner KLRT reported that the child was released from the hospital Thursday afternoon, with the child’s father saying he was heading home.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.