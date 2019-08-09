Scattered storms possible today

NEXT WEEK: It will be brutally hot at the beginning of next week with highs in the mid 90s and a heat index 110 and above. There could be excessive heat warnings next week. We likely won’t see much rain at the start of the week, but a stray afternoon shower is still possible on Monday and Tuesday. A weak front will approach the area on Wednesday, which will give us a chance for showers and drop temperatures slightly. Highs will be in the lower 90s at the end of the week.