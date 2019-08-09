Scattered storms possible today

A few showers will start moving in this morning and scattered thunderstorms will be possible through the afternoon. A few storms could include gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain. Due to the cloud cover and rain, high temperatures will struggle to reach the upper 80s. It will be mostly dry tonight with lows in the mid 70s.
TODAY: Cloudy. 60%. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. High: 87.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. 20%. Winds: S 5 mph. Low: 75.
WEEKEND: A few pop-up showers will be possible on Saturday, but rain will be hit or miss. Sunday will likely be mostly dry. It will be hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s all weekend. Sunday will be the hottest day with a heat index over 105.
NEXT WEEK: It will be brutally hot at the beginning of next week with highs in the mid 90s and a heat index 110 and above. There could be excessive heat warnings next week. We likely won’t see much rain at the start of the week, but a stray afternoon shower is still possible on Monday and Tuesday. A weak front will approach the area on Wednesday, which will give us a chance for showers and drop temperatures slightly. Highs will be in the lower 90s at the end of the week.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB