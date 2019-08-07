Scottsboro man selling ‘Bear’ Bryant’s former car

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - A piece of college football history and Alabama history is in a garage in Scottsboro.
It could soon be yours if you’re willing to pay a pretty penny, for something a little rusty.
The 1972 Cadillac DeVille was owned by Alabama head football coach Paul “Bear” Bryant for more than a decade, and it can be yours if the price is right.
"I'm asking $30,000 but I will seriously consider any reasonable offer," said Roy Sanford.
Sanford says the vehicle is the real deal. He says it comes with a factory guarantee showing the car was delivered to Bryant at the University of Alabama.
“'Bear' Bryant was the head football coach at Alabama somewhere in between 25 and 30 years. He played football there as a student and he became the world’s most winning college football coach and still holds that record,” said Sanford.
Parts of the car are in rough shape, but it’s owner Sanford says it’s a one of a kind.
"The value of the car depends upon how devoted and how much you believe in Bear Bryant and how big of a fan you are and how much you'd like to have the only one item you can have that belonged to him, that he sat in many times, traveled in, that no one else can have, if you have it," said Sanford.
If you’re interested in making an offer on the vehicle or for more information, you can email Sanford at evangelistroysanford@gmail.com
