Suspect dead after shooting with Moss Point police

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Multiple law enforcement officials are on the scene in Moss Point Thursday evening.
“Moss Point Police Department was involved in a fatal shooting with an armed suspect who is deceased. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation and will release information as they deem appropriate,” Chief Brandon Ashley said. No officers were injured during the incident.
Officers from Pascagoula and Moss Point police departments, and Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies, responded to the scene at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 2nd Street.
WLOX News Now has learned Mayor Mario King is at the scene, and officials with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations are on the way.
