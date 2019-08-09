Tracking more rain and storms this Friday

NEXT WEEK: It will be brutally hot to start next week with highs in the middle 90s and heat index values 110 and above. There could be excessive heat warnings next week. Rain chances will be very limited to start the week, mainly just afternoon pop-up showers or storms. Overnight lows during the start of the week will remain in the middle to upper 70s. Wednesday we see our rain chances increase due to a front that will try to move into the region. That front should lower afternoon highs back near 90 for Wednesday and then into the upper 80s to lower 90s for Thursday. Overnight lows will stay in the middle to upper 70s. Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest on the rain, storms, heat and humidity for the weekend and week ahead.