Tracking more rain and storms this Friday

Showers and storms are pushing across the Mid-South this Friday. Rain will become more sporadic this afternoon.
Rain and storms are working their way across the Mid-South this midday. Rain will linger across the Mid-South through the afternoon hours, becoming spottier in nature through the evening. A few storms could produce gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain. With the rain across the region, afternoon highs will struggle to reach the upper 80s. It will be mainly dry tonight with lows in the middle 70s and partly to mostly cloudy skies.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain: 60%. Winds: Southwest around 5 to 10 mph. High: 87.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Rain: 20%. Winds: South around 5 mph. Low: 75.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A few pop-up showers will be possible for Saturday, but rain will be more hit or miss. Sunday we will be mostly dry across the region. It will stay hot and humid this weekend with highs in the lower 90s all weekend long. Overnight lows will remain in the 70s. Heat index values will reach over 105 for Sunday, so heat safety tips will need to be remembered with the heat on the way.
NEXT WEEK: It will be brutally hot to start next week with highs in the middle 90s and heat index values 110 and above. There could be excessive heat warnings next week. Rain chances will be very limited to start the week, mainly just afternoon pop-up showers or storms. Overnight lows during the start of the week will remain in the middle to upper 70s. Wednesday we see our rain chances increase due to a front that will try to move into the region. That front should lower afternoon highs back near 90 for Wednesday and then into the upper 80s to lower 90s for Thursday. Overnight lows will stay in the middle to upper 70s. Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest on the rain, storms, heat and humidity for the weekend and week ahead.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
