Discipline records reveal Sherra Wright’s behavioral issues behind bars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sherra Wright has started her state prison sentence after pleading guilty to faciliting the murder of her ex-husband Lorenzen Wright.
WMC Action News 5 obtained documents that show Wright was anything but a model inmate during her time in County Custody. A 206-page document detailed every time Wright was disciplined from the time she walked into Jail in January of 2018 until she was transferred to the Tennessee Prison for Women July of 2019.
The report recorded 50 different incidents. Some incidents were minor like passing notes, food, and wearing a hair weave, all of which are prohibited in Jail East.
One officer wrote in an incident report, “Please be advised Inmate Wright is starting to display a pattern of breaking pod rules.” Other incidents were more severe leading to disciplinary action.
On May 29, 2018 one officer noticed Wright was flooding her cell while naked, and could be heard yelling, “I’m going swimming y’all.” The officer had to cover the cell’s door with paper to prevent other inmates from seeing Wright’s naked body. That incident was brought up in a court hearing in the next day in which Criminal Court Judge Lee Coffee called the incident “disturbing.”
"Wright’s behavior yesterday is absolutely shocking,” Coffee said.
That incident led to the Judge ordering Wright undergo a mental evaluation.
“Dr. Nichols has concluded that Ms. Wright is competent, that she’s sane, not-committable, and does not need to be hospitalized.”
Wright was deemed mentally competent, but her behavioral issues at Jail East continued. There were several incidents where Wright would use derogatory language toward officers.
On November 23, 2018, Wright was instructed to give a guard her lunch tray. Instead she replied, "Get away from my door! Leave me alone! Stay away from me! You're an evil deceitful b****.
Often times discipline for Wright would include taking an hour away from her recreation time. Still no word if Wright will testify against her co-defendant Billy Ray Turner when he heads to trial in September.
