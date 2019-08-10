Family of woman found dead inside bag seeks answers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of the young woman who was found dead inside a bag in Cordova this week is asking for help solving the crime.
Memphis Police say the remains of 22-year-old Amanda Smith were discovered near Fletcher Creek and I-40 on Tuesday.
The creek runs behind a strip mall on Germantown Parkway.
Amanda's sister, Sherry, described her as outgoing with lots of friends.
She says the family doesn't know when she died or who would have wanted to cause her harm.
"We just want justice for her. We just want anybody that has any type of information, whether you think the smallest piece of information that you think is not even helpful, just to come forward, and just, help us find who did this to her,” said Sherry smith.
Smith says Amanda will be cremated.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family pay her funeral expenses.
