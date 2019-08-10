Police: Man wanted for robbery and kidnapping

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspect they believe robbed someone at gunpoint on May 25, 2019.
MPD has identified the suspect as 25-year-old Leonard Porterfield.
According to Police officials Porterfield robbed the victim at gunpoint near Macon Road and Sycamore View. He allegedly hit the victim in the face with a pistol, kidnapped them and took their vehicle.
MPD has issued a warrant for Porterfield’s arrest. He is described as a black male 5′10″, 160 pounds, black hair, brown eyes and medium complexion.
If you have any information regarding this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
