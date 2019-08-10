Tipton County corrections officers arrested, fired

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Tipton County corrections officers were arrested during the course of a investigation involving narcotics.
Tipton County Sheriff’s Office investigators developed information that corrections officers Amanda Jones and Taras Baker were involved in illegal narcotic activity.
Jones was taken into custody by Sheriff’s Office officials Friday evening. Investigators say they witnessed her obtaining narcotics during an illegal drug transaction.
Jones was off-duty at the time of her arrest. There is currently no evidence to prove that she participated in any illegal activity while serving on the job. She has since been terminated and is currently being held with no bond pending further investigation.
Baker was arrested during the incident for simple possession of marijuana. He has also been terminated. He posted a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on August 30.
“We are disappointed and disgusted,” said Sheriff J.T. “Pancho” Chumley. “However, the tainted actions of these two individuals involved in this incident do not reflect the hard work and integrity of the men and women of this office as a whole.
If anyone has information in this, or any other case, you’re asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 901-475-3300.
