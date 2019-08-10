Tracking intense heat and humidity

THE WEEK AHEAD: Dangerous Heat continues for Monday and Tuesday of next week. We are tracking afternoon highs to start the week in the middle to upper 90s with heat index values reaching near 110 or higher both days. Extreme caution will need to be exercised in the hot start to the week. Pop-up showers are possible, but most will remain dry, hot and sticky. Overnight lows to start the week will even stay near 80 degrees. We will track a cold or cool front for Wednesday. It will give us increased rain chances and highs will drop just a few degrees from the start of the week. Thursday through Friday we are back near 90 degrees both days but staying a bit muggy. Afternoon showers are possible to end the week with overnight lows remaining in the 70s region wide. Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team as we track the summer heat that will impact the region.