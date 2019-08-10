Tracking intense heat and humidity

Big warm up is expected as we move through the weekend an into the start of next week. Get ready for the intense heat and humidity to return in full force.
Foggy and muggy start across the Mid-South this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is active from now until 9 AM across a large chunk of the region. Once the fog lifts, cloudy skies will stick around this morning, gradually clearing some by this evening. Showers and storms are again possible today, but chances are not as high as days past, with Eastern Arkansas and North Mississippi having the best chance to see rain today. Afternoon highs will soar near 90 degrees, but the heat index values will reach near 100 degrees or higher. We remain partly cloudy tonight with lows in the middle 70s along with light winds and muggy conditions. Patchy fog is again possible tonight as is a leftover shower.
TODAY: Mainly cloudy. Rain: 30%. Winds: West around 5 mph. High: 90.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Rain: 20%. Winds: Light. Low: 76.
SUNDAY: Tomorrow starts the several days stretch of dangerous heat in the Mid-South. Highs will soar into the lower 90s with heat index values over 105. An Excessive Heat Watch is active for the Mid-South starting Sunday and lasting through Tuesday. Pop-up showers are possible due to the heat and humidity, but most will just be dealing with the sticky factor. Lows remain very mild, in the upper 70s Sunday night into Monday.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Dangerous Heat continues for Monday and Tuesday of next week. We are tracking afternoon highs to start the week in the middle to upper 90s with heat index values reaching near 110 or higher both days. Extreme caution will need to be exercised in the hot start to the week. Pop-up showers are possible, but most will remain dry, hot and sticky. Overnight lows to start the week will even stay near 80 degrees. We will track a cold or cool front for Wednesday. It will give us increased rain chances and highs will drop just a few degrees from the start of the week. Thursday through Friday we are back near 90 degrees both days but staying a bit muggy. Afternoon showers are possible to end the week with overnight lows remaining in the 70s region wide. Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team as we track the summer heat that will impact the region.
