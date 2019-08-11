David Carnes Park re-opens as a Blue Cross Healthy Place

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Members from the Whitehaven community gathered with city leaders and representatives from the The Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee Health Foundation on Saturday for the grand re-opening of David Carnes Park.
The Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee Health Foundation spent more than $5 million on the project.
Teaming up with the City of Memphis, they took ideas from community members of all ages.
After more than a year of construction, they unveiled the redesigned park, which is the first Blue Cross Healthy Place.
The nine-acre park includes a walking trail, splash pad, obstacle course and plenty of playground equipment.
Studies show only 13 percent of Tennesseans get enough physical activity and the obesity rate for children ages 6 through 17 has nearly quadrupled in the last 40 years.
Memphis city councilwoman Patrice Robinson, whose district includes the park, hopes it will lead to better health for people in Whitehaven.
“It’s going to be great for our young people and for even people my age and over,” said Robinson.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.