Funeral arrangements set for slain TDOC employee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Funeral arrangements have been finalized for TDOC Correctional Administrator Debra Johnson.
Johnson was found dead in her home Wednesday, on West Tennessee State Prison grounds. Authorities believe Curtis Ray Watson, an escaped inmate, killed her.
According to an affidavit, a cord was found wrapped around Johnson’s neck and it was determined she was strangled to death. Investigators also found evidence that she had been sexually assaulted. A reflective vest that belonged to Watson was found inside Johnson’s home.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has secured warrants for Watson for first-degree murder, especially aggravated burglary and aggravated sexual battery in connection with Johnson’s death.
The Tennessee Department of Correction and Tennessee Highway Patrol escorted Johnson’s body to Smith Brothers Funeral Home in Nashville on Friday.
On Thursday, August 15, visitation will be held at 15th Avenue Baptist Church in Nashville from 3-7 p.m.
On Friday, August 16, visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at The Temple Church. The funeral will follow afterwards.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.