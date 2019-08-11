Intense Heat Early This Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Heat Advisory has been issued for the Mid-South as heat indices will be around or surpass 105. Tomorrow get ready for even hotter temperatures as the heat index could could be over 110! An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for parts of the area Monday through 8 pm. A pop-up to isolated shower cannot be ruled out through evening but most will stay dry, hot and muggy.
THE REST OF TODAY: Partly cloudy. Rain: 20%. Winds: West around 5 mph. High: 93.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, muggy. Patchy fog. Winds: Light. Low: 77.
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Hot and very humid. Winds: SW 5. High 95. Heat Index: 110+
THE WEEK AHEAD: Dangerous heat is expected for Monday and Tuesday. Our heat advisory will be upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning for parts of the Mid-South on Monday. That means we will see air temperatures in the upper 90s, but it will feel like 110 to 115 or even higher at times. Partly to mostly sunny skies will prevail as will the southwest winds and the potential for a pop-up shower or storm. Overnight lows to start the week, will stay near 80 degrees with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Caution is urged to start the week. A cold front moves in late Tuesday into Wednesday. We are tracking shower and storms pushing into the region during this time frame. Once the front passes, it will knock temperatures back down to near normal. Wednesday we could see a few showers and storms, highs back near 90 degrees and lows in the 70s. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s to end the week with lows near 70 degrees. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out to end the week.
NEXT WEEKEND: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower or storm both Saturday and Sunday with the daytime heating. Highs will be in the low 90s and lows in the lower 70s.
Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest on the summer heat on the way.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.